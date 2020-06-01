|
Caldin M, Rocchi P, Zoia A, Botto A, Bertolini G, Zappa G, Furlanello T. Res. Vet. Sci. 2020; 132: 243-249.
32645514
The objective of this retrospective cohort study was to determine the impact of a recent trauma on thyroid axis and adrenal activity in dogs and to assess the usefulness of urinary cortisol-to-creatinine ratio (UCCR), basal serum thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), total thyroxine (tT4), and free thyroxine (fT4) concentrations in predicting outcome in dogs traumatized by a road traffic accident (RTA).
Mortality; Canine; Road traffic accident; Thyroid hormones; Urinary cortisol