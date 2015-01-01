|
Citation
|
Paz Y, Orlitsky T, Roth-Hanania R, Zahn-Waxler C, Davidov M. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32645218
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: From middle childhood onward, there is often a negative link between empathy and externalizing behavior problems. Patterns at younger ages are still unclear, with mixed findings of no association, negative associations, and positive associations. This study examines links between empathy and externalizing problems, beginning in infancy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; aggression; Empathy; behavior problems