Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the prevalence of suicidality among the psychiatric inpatients community in Lebanon, and to elucidate the effect of religiosity and spirituality on suicidal thoughts or behaviours.



METHODS: A total sample of 159 patient consecutively admitted to a psychiatric hospital was interviewed. The Ask Suicide-screening Questionnaire (ASQ) was used to assess suicidal risk; the Mature Religiosity Scale (MRS) and the Spirituality Index for Well Being (SIWB) scales were used to assess religiosity and spirituality.



RESULTS: We found that 45.6% of the participants screened positively on the ASQ, including 37.5% with acute suicidal ideation. A backward logistic regression, taking the negative/positive screening ASQ as the dependent variable, showed that a positive family history of suicide and depression were significantly associated with higher positive suicidal screening, whereas higher spirituality was significantly associated with lower positive suicidal screening. When forcing the mature religiosity scale as an independent variable, the results remained the same.



CONCLUSION: Spiritual well-being might be considered an important factor to explore among psychiatric patients. Psychiatric inpatients have a high risk for suicide; the challenge remains for clinicians to identify upon admission patients that are most likely to die from suicide. Key points A positive family history of suicide and depression was significantly associated with higher suicidality. Higher spirituality, but not religiosity, was significantly associated with lower suicidality. Spiritual well-being might be considered an important factor to explore among psychiatric patients. The challenge remains for clinicians to identify patients that are most likely to die from suicide upon admission.

Language: en