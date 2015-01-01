SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Hawgood J, Rimkeviciene J, Gibson M, McGrath M, Edwards B. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1788668

32644018

This study explored reasons for living among those with lived experience of suicide entering the suicide prevention workforce. The study recruited 110 participants from two Roses in the Ocean training programs (79% female, mean age 46.5). Responses to open-ended survey questions about reasons for living were analyzed using qualitative content analysis method. Connection to others and service were the most commonly stated reasons for living. Other categories included orientation toward future, life, self, pleasure, and spiritual reasons and values. These findings can be used in further research and design of support programs for peer specialists.


Language: en
