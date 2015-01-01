Abstract

Background. Trampoline injuries are a cause for concern and data from different countries indicate that these are increasing. The aim of this study was to collect data in a Belgian University Hospital emergency department.



METHODS. Medical files of patients admitted with a trampoline related injury between 1st July 2011 and 30th June 2016 were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS. One hundred and sixty patients, aged between 2 and 64 years old and predominantly males (57%), were admitted most frequently during the months March until September. An increase was observed during the years 2013-2014.Most injuries (76%) occurred during activity on the trampoline. Fractures occurred in 40% of the patients with the extremities most frequently involved. An X-ray examination and a CT-scan was performed in 82% and 3% of the cases respectively. Surgery was carried out in 12% of the patients. 9% of the patients had to be admitted to hospital.



CONCLUSIONS.Trampoline injuries are increasingly observed in the emergency department. These injuries are important and further research on the circumstances and causes for the accidents is needed. Preventive measures, as proposed in the literature, should be considered.

