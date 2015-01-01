|
Citation
|
De Coninck S, Steen E, Verbanck L, De Paepe P. Acta Chir. Belg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32644010
|
Abstract
|
Background. Trampoline injuries are a cause for concern and data from different countries indicate that these are increasing. The aim of this study was to collect data in a Belgian University Hospital emergency department.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injuries; Emergency Department; Limb Injuries; Trampoline; Trampoline Injuries