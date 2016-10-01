Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Numerous studies have described indoor trampoline park (ITP)-related injury patterns, but they have shown heterogeneous results. No such study has been performed in Germany to date. The aim of this study was to analyse the specific trampoline-related injury patterns found in our population.



METHODS: This retrospective study included patients suffering from ITP-related injuries between 1 October 2016 and 30 April 2018. 258 patients were included in the analysis. Patients were categorised depending on different variables including age, sex, site of injury, diagnosis, length of admission and treatment using SPSS.



RESULTS: In the 19-month study period, 258 patients with ITP-related injuries were recruited. Single ITP-related injuries were diagnosed in 250 (96.9 %) patients. The median age of this group was 22 years (IQR 15-28). 126 (50.4 %) injuries were suffered by men and 124 (49.6 %) by women. 168 (67.2 %) injuries occurred in the lower extremity. Sprains (n = 114, 45.6 %) and fractures without joint dislocation (n = 59, 23.6 %) were the most common diagnoses. Males suffered significantly more often from injuries of the upper extremity (26.2 vs. 9.7 %; p = 0.010), while females most commonly suffered from injuries of the lower extremity (79.8 vs. 54.8 %; p < 0.001). 45 (18 %) patients required hospital admission and twenty-five (10.0 %) patients required surgery. Eight (3.1 %) patients suffered from injuries in more than one anatomic location.



CONCLUSIONS: ITP-related injuries were more prevalent in adults compared with children. The lower limb was the most affected anatomic location in all ages. The pattern of the injuries was heterogeneous, and their respective treatment represents a major challenge for traumatology surgeons.

