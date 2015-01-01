SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Birudu R, Kanmani TR, Devi BI. Neurol. India 2020; 68(3): 603-608.

(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)

10.4103/0028-3886.288985

32643672

Traumatic brain injuries [TBI] caused by road traffic accidents [RTA] are a serious health problem for people of all countries across the globe. RTA will be a leading cause of mortality, morbidity, disabilities and creating many rehabilitation needs. Hence, this, article highlights the clinical concerns, burden, challenges, role of medical and psychiatric social worker, rehabilitation strategies and practical guidelines needed for successful rehabilitation of the unknown and abandoned TBI survivors.


Language: en

Burden; rehabilitation strategies; unknown cases

