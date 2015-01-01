SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Belteczki Z, Rihmer Z. Psychiatr. Hung. 2020; 35(3): 254-268.

(Copyright © 2020, Magyar Pszichiatriai Tarsasag)

unavailable

32643617

In our review, we present the theory of affective temperaments, the evolution of the temperament-concept, and the characteristics of the various forms of temperament (depressive, cyclothymic, hyperthymic, irritable, and anxious). We describe their relationship with the bipolar and unipolar spectrum, the ethological and evolutionary importance of temperaments, and their neurochemical, genetic basis. We present the self-report questionnaire (TEMPS-A) used for distinguishing between temperament forms. We analyze the relationship of affective tempera - ments with psychiatric disorders and suicide acts and the revealed associations.


Language: hu
