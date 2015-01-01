Abstract

BACKGROUND: Deep-brain stimulation is a well-established, effective treatment for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease. Recent studies examining rates of suicide attempts and suicides after deep-brain stimulation in the bilateral subthalamic nucleus have reported varying results. Using this systematic review and meta-analysis, we aim to obtain a comprehensive understanding of suicidality in Parkinson's patients after subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation.



METHODS: We systematically examined Medline, PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases to identify studies published before November 2019 that measured rates of suicidality in Parkinson's patients who underwent subthalamic nucleus stimulation. A meta-analysis of the data from the included studies was conducted using Stata 12.0.



RESULTS: A total of 18 studies met the eligibility criteria of this study. We found that the pooled rate of suicidal ideation was 4% (95% CI 0.00-7.2%, range 2-17%). The pooled rate of suicide attempts was 1% (95% CI 1.0-2.0%), while the pooled rate of suicide was 1% (95% CI 0.0-1.0%).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate a relatively high rate of suicidality among Parkinson's patients after subthalamic nucleus deep-brain stimulation. It is important for clinicians to carefully monitor psychiatric disorders, especially suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, in Parkinson's patients before and after subthalamic nucleus deep-brain stimulation.

