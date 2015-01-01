Abstract

AIMS/HYPOTHESIS: The aim of this study was to examine the associations between hospitalisation for diabetic ketoacidosis and subsequent hospitalisation for suicide attempt in young adults with type 1 diabetes.



METHODS: This nationwide historical cohort study included hospital data on all young people hospitalised in France for type 1 diabetes in 2008. Epidemiological follow-up focused on hospitalisations (medical and psychiatric hospital data) from the index hospitalisation to 2017. Survival analyses were done using a Cox proportional hazards regression model to explore the association between hospitalisation for ketoacidosis and subsequent hospitalisation for a suicide attempt.



RESULTS: In 2008, 16,431 people aged 18-35 years had a hospitalisation mentioning type 1 diabetes. Among them, 1539 (9.4%) had at least one hospitalisation for ketoacidosis between 2008 and 2010. At 9 years, 7.2% of the group hospitalised for ketoacidosis had been hospitalised for a suicide attempt vs only 2.5% in the group not hospitalised for ketoacidosis. The association between hospitalisation for ketoacidosis and suicide attempt decreased over time and was no longer significant after 5 years.



CONCLUSIONS/INTERPRETATION: We found that young adults admitted to hospital for diabetic ketoacidosis have an increased risk of being admitted to hospital for a subsequent suicide attempt. The risk of a suicide attempt was the highest in the 12 months following the ketoacidosis episode. Our findings support the recommendation that screening for depression and suicide risk should be part of the routine clinical assessment of individuals with type 1 diabetes and ketoacidosis.

Language: en