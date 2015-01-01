Abstract

A 69-year-old patient with no history of cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias and with an implantable loop recorder (Medtronic Reveal® XT 9529) for a prior unexplained syncope was referred to the emergency department after an aborted suicide attempt. He hanged himself and a witness discovered him. Resuscitation manoeuvres where immediately started and he recovered consciousness, and haemodynamic stability.



Device interrogation during the suicide attempt showed a tachycardia with a gradual onset followed by a fast regular tachycardia and transient irregular cycles (Panel A). Electrogram examination revealed a rapid supraventricular tachycardia that turned into an atrial flutter with 1:1 atrioventricular conduction and transient periods of frequent atrial...

