Ribes F, Ferrero-de-Loma-Osorio, Ruiz-Granell R. Europace 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/europace/euaa140

32642781

A 69-year-old patient with no history of cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias and with an implantable loop recorder (Medtronic Reveal® XT 9529) for a prior unexplained syncope was referred to the emergency department after an aborted suicide attempt. He hanged himself and a witness discovered him. Resuscitation manoeuvres where immediately started and he recovered consciousness, and haemodynamic stability.

Device interrogation during the suicide attempt showed a tachycardia with a gradual onset followed by a fast regular tachycardia and transient irregular cycles (Panel A). Electrogram examination revealed a rapid supraventricular tachycardia that turned into an atrial flutter with 1:1 atrioventricular conduction and transient periods of frequent atrial...


