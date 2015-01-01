Abstract

Road traffic accidents have been recognised as a leading cause of death, and one of the prominent public health problems. The human factor, which is the driving behaviour in particular, is said to be the main cause. In line with this, the objective of this research is to present a data article on the response of driving behaviours among drivers. Driving behaviours have been classified into five dimensions, which are speeding, improper overtaking, mobile phone use while driving, tail-gating and disobeying traffic lights. A quantitative study was conducted with a sample size of 160 drivers consisting of residents in a suburban of Selangor, Malaysia. A stratified random sampling method was adopted to identify the respondents. Data analysis was presented in the form of descriptive statistics and tables. The findings show that the majority of respondents agreed that they have driving behaviours that involve improper overtaking, tail-gating and disobeying traffic lights.

