Citation
Lutzman M, Sommerfeld E, Ben-David S. Int. Psychogeriatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32641182
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Suicide in the elderly is a complex and significant public health problem. The purpose of our study was to examine the role of loneliness and social integration as potential mediators in the relationship between physical pain and suicidal ideation in the elderly.
Language: en
Keywords
suicidal ideation; loneliness; physical pain; social integration