Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent attention to consequences of head trauma among former professional American-style football players has increased the likelihood that former players and their healthcare providers attribute neurocognitive effects to these exposures. However, in addition to head trauma, many potentially modifiable risk factors are associated with cognitive impairment.



METHODS: We examined the association of self-reported risk factors for cognitive impairment (e.g., cardiovascular health, sleep, pain, depression, anxiety, smoking, physical impairment, and physical activity) with cognition-related quality of life, measured by the Quality of Life in Neurological Disorders, Applied Cognition-General Concerns (Neuro-QOL) among 3,803 former National Football League (NFL) players. We examined the prevalence of risk factors among men who had experienced a high number of concussion symptoms during playing years, comparing men with good current cognition-related QOL, the "healthy concussed," to men with poor cognition-related QOL, the "unhealthy concussed."



RESULTS: Physical functioning, pain, depression, and anxiety were very strongly associated with poor cognitive-related QOL (RR range, 2.21-2.70, p<0.0001 for all). Short sleep duration and low physical activity were also strongly associated (RR=1.69 and 1.57, respectively, p<0.0001 for both). The largest differences between "healthy" and "unhealthy concussed" were in chronic pain (72.0% versus 21.2%), depressive symptoms (50.3% versus 6.3%), anxiety symptoms (53.4% versus 11.6%), and physical impairment (52.4% versus 12.5%). Substantial differences also existed in prevalence of sleep apnea, short sleep duration, high-intensity exercise, weight training, high blood pressure, and BMI ≥35kg/m2 (all differences >10 percentage points).



CONCLUSION: We identified cognitive risk factors, including chronic pain, mood problems, sleep problems, obesity, and lack of exercise, that were commonly present in former football players with cognition-related impairment. Better treatment for these factors may reduce cognitive problems in this population.

Language: en