De Stasio S, Benevene P, Pepe A, Buonomo I, Ragni B, Berenguer C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4869.
32640665
BACKGROUND: The current cross-sectional study examines a model that was designed to advance understanding of the interplay between compassion towards teachers expressed by teaching colleagues, subjective happiness, proactive strategies and kindergarten teachers' levels of work engagement, and perceived working environment fit.
compassion; kindergarten teachers; proactive strategies; subjective happiness; work engagement; working environment fit