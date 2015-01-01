Abstract

Shared autonomous vehicles (SAVs), which have several potential benefits, are an emerging innovative technology in the market. However, the successful operation of SAVs largely depends on the extent of travellers' intention to adopt them. This study aims to analyse the factors that influence the adoption of SAVs by integrating two theoretical perspectives: the unified theory of acceptance and use of technology 2 (UTAUT2) and the theory of planned behaviour (TPB). A valid survey sample of 268 participants in Da Nang, Vietnam was collected. Subsequently, structural equation modelling was deployed to test the research model. The results indicate that the five dimensions of UTUAT2: performance expectation, effort expectation, habit, price value and hedonic motivation, are mediated by the attitudes toward using SAVs. Further, the TPB constructs, namely attitude, subject norm, perceived behavioural control, along with its perceived facilitating conditions, are all effective predictors of intention to use SAVs. The findings of this study can serve as a crucial resource for transport operators and the government to enhance transportation services and policies.

