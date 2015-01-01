Abstract

Using an MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit (MEMS IMU) array mounted on foot is a feasible approach to improve the pedestrian tracking accuracy for the pedestrian navigation system (PNS). Based on the in-house developed IMU array, the paper proposes a new integrated framework that combines adaptive deck reckoning (ADR) with the modified zero velocity update (ZUPT). In the proposed ADR algorithm, the IMUs with large drift errors on the array are selected and removed according to the step length and the track angle computed by each IMU on the array. Then, by using the step length and the track angle of each step computed by remaining IMUs, the foot position extracted from the traditional ZUPT model is estimated on the basis of least squares (LS) so as to improve the traveled distance calculation accuracy. Compared with the traditional IMU array fusion method based on a maximum likelihood estimator (MLE) when it is used in the PNS, which is approximately taking the mean value of array readings, the proposed method is equivalent to adaptively fusing the array readings and thus improves the pedestrian tracking accuracy. To compare the proposed method with MLE, two different types of walking tracks are designed. The 161 m straight line experiments show that the end position by ADR/modified ZUPT method is much closer to the one of the reference trajectory compared with the MLE in repeated walks, and the closed-loop tracks about 300 m show that the positioning error with respect to the total traveled distance is less than 0.6% (1σ), which is higher than 1% (1σ) of MLE.

Language: en