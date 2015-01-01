|
Melvin CL, Langdon PE, Murphy GH. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 105: e103721.
32650219
Abstract
AIMS: Clinicians working with individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) who display sexual offending behaviours may face challenges during treatment, as a result of the cognitive and behavioural profile associated with ASD. This research explored the views and experiences of those running adapted sex offender treatment groups with men with ASD.
Asperger's syndrome; Autism spectrum condition; Autism spectrum disorder; Clinician interviews; Intellectual disabilities; Professionals' interviews; Qualitative research; Sexual offending treatment