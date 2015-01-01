Abstract

According to the 2017 data of World Health organization approximately 800 million individuals commit suicide annually. After understanding that psychiatric disorders start the inflammation process by suppressing the brain, a number of studies using neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, platelet/lymphocyte ratio and monocyte/lymphocyte ratio have been conducted. Platelet/lymphocyte ratio, neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, monocyte/lymphocyte ratio and other hemogram parameters may be a marker in predicting suicide. In addition, the determination of the relationship between these inflammatory markers and the cyclicity/seasonality of suicide can provide a basis for preventive mental health measures. This hypothesis was performed on 193 patients who attempted suicide and the control group consisted of 109 healthy children and adolescents between 2014 and 2019. Data were evaluated by SPSS software version 22 and a value of p < 0.05 was accepted to be significant in all tests. In our study, we found that hemogram parameters showing inflammation were significantly higher in the patients who committed suicide. Another finding of this study is that inflammation is directly related to suicide attempt rather than seasonality in adolescents who commit suicide. Rigorous testing of this medical hypothesis with other research will have major clinical and policy implications for preventive mental health.

Language: en