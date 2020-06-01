|
Pagani NR, Leibman MI, Guss MS. J. Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32650082
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine whether surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures in professional football players would lead to a decrease in post-injury performance when compared to pre-injury performance and control-matched peers. We also sought to define return to sport, post-injury career length, and games played per season in National Football League players following surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures.
Language: en
football; biceps tear; distal biceps; NFL; return to play; return to sport; sports injuries