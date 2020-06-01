Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine whether surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures in professional football players would lead to a decrease in post-injury performance when compared to pre-injury performance and control-matched peers. We also sought to define return to sport, post-injury career length, and games played per season in National Football League players following surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures.



METHODS: Data for National Football League players who underwent surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures during a 20-year time period were collected. 25 cases in 22 players were included in the analysis. Matched controls based on player position, age, experience, and performance statistics were identified. Performance scores for cases and controls were calculated using a standardized scoring system specific to player position.



RESULTS: Of the 25 cases, 21 (84%) were able to return to sport in the National Football League. The overall 1-year survival rate of return to play in players undergoing surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures was 76% and overall 2-year survival was 56%. Players who underwent surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures had significantly shorter post-injury career lengths and played fewer games per season post-injury than matched controls. There was no significant difference by position in post-injury performance scores when compared to matched controls.



CONCLUSION: National Football League players undergoing surgical repair of distal biceps tendon ruptures have a high rate of return to sport, though many retire within the next few seasons following surgery. Players who do return to competition can be expected to perform at a level comparable to their peers.

