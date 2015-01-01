Abstract

CONTEXT: Evidence concerning a systematic, comprehensive injury risk assessment in the elite swimming population is scarce.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the quality of current literature regarding clinical assessment techniques used to evaluate the presence and/or development of pain/injury in elite swimmers and to categorize objective clinical assessment tools into relevant predictors (constructs) that should consistently be evaluated in injury risk screens of elite swimmers.



DATA SOURCES: PubMed, Embase, Scopus, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus, PEDro, and the Cochrane Library Reviews were searched through September 2018.



STUDY SELECTION: Studies were included for review if they assessed a correlation between clinic-based objective measures and the presence and/or development of acute or chronic pain/injury in elite swimmers. All body regions were included. Elite swimmers were defined as National Collegiate Athletic Association, collegiate, and junior-, senior-, or national-level swimmers. Only cohort and cross-sectional studies were included (both prospective and retrospective); randomized controlled trials, expert opinion, and case reports were excluded, along with studies that focused on interventions, performance, or specific swim-stroke equipment or technology.



STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review and qualitative analysis.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



DATA EXTRACTION: PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines were utilized at each phase of review by 2 reviewers; a third reviewer was utilized for tie breaking purposes. Qualitative analysis was performed using the Methodological Items for Non-Randomized Studies (MINORS) assessment tool.



RESULTS: A total of 21 studies assessed the presence and/or development of injury/pain in 3 different body regions: upper extremity, lower extremity, and spine. Calculated average MINORS scores for comparative (n = 17) and noncomparative (n = 4) studies were 18.1 of 24 and 10.5 of 16, respectively. Modifiable, objectively measurable injury risk factors in elite swimmers were categorized into 4 constructs: (1) strength/endurance, (2) mobility, (3) static/dynamic posture, and (4) patient-report regardless of body region.



CONCLUSION: Limited evidence exists to draw specific correlations between identified clinical objective measures and the development of pain and/or injury in elite swimmers.

