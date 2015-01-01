Abstract

PURPOSE: Motor vehicle collisions (MVC) are a leading cause of unintentional death and injury in the US pediatric population. Compliance with prevention measures such as seatbelts and child safety seats varies considerably with patient demographics. In this study, the authors examine facial fracture secondary to MVC in an urban pediatric population.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed of all facial fractures as a result of MVC in the pediatric population in a level 1 trauma center in an urban environment (University Hospital in Newark, NJ). Patient demographics were collected, as well as location of fractures, concomitant injuries, and surgical management strategies.



RESULTS: Seventy-five patients met inclusion criteria for the authors' study. Mean age was 14 years old. Common fracture sites included orbital, mandible, nasal bone, and frontal sinus. Patients were more likely to incur fracture of the zygoma, orbit, nasal bone, frontal sinus, and nasoorbitoethmoid (NOE) if involved in an MVC compared to all other etiologies. Common concomitant injuries included traumatic brain injury, intracranial hemorrhage, and skull and long bone fractures. Open reduction and internal fixation with titanium plates was the most common surgical procedure indicated.



CONCLUSION: Motor vehicle collisions related injury has significant health implications in the urban pediatric population. Orbital, zygoma, and nasal facial fractures and TBI are injuries commonly associated with MVC. The facial fractures are likely due to lack of proper utilization of safety equipment and airbags. Development of effective prevention techniques relies heavily on analysis of injury patterns and management strategies.

