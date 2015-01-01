|
Citation
Kirk L, Bezzant K. Br. J. Nurs. 2020; 29(13): 754-760.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Mark Allen Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32649247
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic abuse is known to affect one in four women (although it is difficult to quantify) and has significant short- and long-term health implications. As people who often have regular contact with women in a variety of circumstances, including routine appointments, health professionals, particularly nurses and midwives, are in an ideal position to screen women for domestic abuse. However, it is recognised that there is a reluctance by some health professionals to undertake this important role.
Language: en
Keywords
Literature review; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Domestic abuse; Domestic abuse screening