Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smith DH, Stewart W. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41582-020-0382-y

PMID

32647140

Abstract

In current usage, 'concussion' describes a clinical presentation, but does not identify the underlying pathological process and therefore cannot be considered a true diagnosis. However, mounting evidence indicates diffuse axonal injury as a likely pathological substrate for concussion, thereby providing a framework to develop true diagnostic criteria.


Language: en
