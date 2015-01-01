CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Smith DH, Stewart W. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32647140
Abstract
In current usage, ‘concussion’ describes a clinical presentation, but does not identify the underlying pathological process and therefore cannot be considered a true diagnosis. However, mounting evidence indicates diffuse axonal injury as a likely pathological substrate for concussion, thereby providing a framework to develop true diagnostic criteria.
Language: en