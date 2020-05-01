Abstract

PURPOSE: More teens delay in driving licensure (DDL). It is conceivable they miss Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) safety benefits. We assessed prevalence, disparities, and factors associated with DDL among emerging adults.



METHODS: Data used were from all seven waves (W1-7) of the NEXT Generation Health Study (W1 in 10th grade [2009-2010]). The outcome variable was DDL (long-DDL [delayed >2 years], intermediate-DDL [delayed 1-2 years] versus no-DDL), defined as participants receiving driver licensure ≥1 year after initial eligibility. Independent variables included sex, urbanicity, race/ethnicity, family structure, parental education, family affluence, parental monitoring knowledge, parent perceived importance of alcohol nonuse, and social media use. Logistic regressions were conducted.



RESULTS: Of 2,525 participants eligible for licensure, 887 (38.9%) reported intermediate-DDL and 1,078 (30.1%) long-DDL. Latinos (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 2.5 vs. whites) and those with lower affluence (AOR = 2.5 vs. high) had higher odds of intermediate-DDL. Latinos (AOR = 4.5 vs. whites), blacks (AOR = 2.3 vs. whites), those with single parent (AOR = 1.7 vs. both biological parents), whose parents' education was high school or less (AOR = 3.7 vs. bachelor+) and some college (AOR = 2.0 vs. bachelor+) levels, and those with lower affluence (AOR = 4.4 vs. high) had higher odds of long-DDL. Higher mother's monitoring knowledge (AOR =.6) was associated with lower odds of long-DDL, but not intermediate-DDL.



CONCLUSIONS: Some teens that DDL "age out" of protections afforded to them by GDL driver restrictions. Minority race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, urbanicity, and parenting factors contribute to DDL. Further study of these factors and their individual/collective contributions to DDL is needed to understand potential unintended consequences of GDL, particularly in more vulnerable youth.

Language: en