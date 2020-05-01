|
Citation
|
Kim BKE, Gilman AB, Thompson N, De Leon J. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32646825
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study used Washington statewide administrative data to document the prevalence and trend of trauma history, suicidality, and mental health problems among all youth ordered to probation for the first time between 2011 and 2015. We also examined the extent to which trauma and mental health problems were associated with youth suicide risk during this time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Suicidality; Adverse childhood experiences; Mental health; Administrative data; Epidemiological trend; Juvenile justice; Probation youth