|
Citation
|
Bentivegna K, McCollum S, Wu R, Hunter AA. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32646547
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Unsafe tap water temperatures (>120 °F) are a risk factor for pediatric burns, which may disproportionally impact low-income, urban communities. We sought to estimate the incidence and demographic characteristics of tap water burns and their association with housing characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Pediatrics; Burns; Emergency department; Health disparities; Scald burns; Tap water