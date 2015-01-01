|
Fonseca MD, van Wingerden SGC. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 83: e102842.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32652512
BACKGROUND: Brazilian drugs law and policy used to focus on prohibition of drug use. In 2006, inspired by the Dutch harm reduction approach, Brazil adopted Law 11.343/06, a new drugs law focused at harm reduction. Dutch harm reduction is characterized by a distinction between users and traffickers of drugs, and by a distinction between drug markets (soft drugs and hard drugs). Notwithstanding the new drugs law, some Brazilian scholars claim that Brazil still favors prohibitionism towards drug use. The current study investigates the extent to which the Dutch harm reduction approach is reflected in Brazilian law and practice.
Language: en
Prohibition; Drug law; Drug trafficker; Drug user; Harm reduction; Separation of drug markets