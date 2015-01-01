Abstract

Mountainous highways suffer from high crash rates and fatality rates in many countries, and single-vehicle crashes are overrepresented along mountainous highways. Route familiarity has been found greatly associated with driver behaviour and traffic safety. This study aimed to investigate and compare the contributory factors that significantly influence the injury severities of the familiar drivers and unfamiliar drivers involved in mountainous highway single-vehicle crashes. Based on 3037 cases of mountainous highway single-vehicle crashes from 2015 to 2017, the characteristics related to crash, environment, vehicle and driver are included. Random-effects generalized ordered probit (REGOP) models were applied to model injury severities of familiar drivers and unfamiliar drivers that are involved in the single-vehicle crashes on the mountainous highways, given that the single-vehicle crashes had occurred. The results of REGOP models showed that 8 of the studied factors are found to be significantly associated with the injury severities of the familiar drivers, and 10 of the studied factors are found to significantly influence the injury severities of unfamiliar drivers. These research results suggest that there is a large difference of significant factors contributing to the injury severities between familiar drivers and unfamiliar drivers. The results shed light on both the similar and different causes of high injury severities for familiar and unfamiliar drivers involved in mountainous highway single-vehicle crashes. These research results can help develop effective countermeasures and proper policies for familiar drivers and unfamiliar drivers targetedly on the mountainous highways and alleviate injury severities of mountainous highway single-vehicle crashes to some extent. Based on the results of this study, some potential countermeasures can be proposed to minimize the risk of single-vehicle crashes on different mountainous highways, including tourism highways with a large number of unfamiliar drivers and other normal mountainous highways with more familiar drivers.

Language: en