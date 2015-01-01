|
Mulla MM, Bogen KW, Orchowski LM. Prev. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32652131
Dating and sexual violence victimization affect a significant portion of teenagers and result in a wide array of negative health and behavioral outcomes, including increased alcohol and drug use. In some cases, students who have been victimized may develop feelings of being unsupported by or disconnected from peers and adults in their school community, placing them at even higher risk for negative health outcomes. Using a prospective design, the present study sought to explore this possibility by examining the direct and indirect associations between dating violence (DV) and sexual violence (SV) victimization, school connectedness, and alcohol and marijuana use at baseline (T1) and 2-month follow-up (T2) in a sample of high school students (N = 1752).
Substance use; Sexual violence; Dating violence; School community