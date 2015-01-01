Abstract

Dating and sexual violence victimization affect a significant portion of teenagers and result in a wide array of negative health and behavioral outcomes, including increased alcohol and drug use. In some cases, students who have been victimized may develop feelings of being unsupported by or disconnected from peers and adults in their school community, placing them at even higher risk for negative health outcomes. Using a prospective design, the present study sought to explore this possibility by examining the direct and indirect associations between dating violence (DV) and sexual violence (SV) victimization, school connectedness, and alcohol and marijuana use at baseline (T1) and 2-month follow-up (T2) in a sample of high school students (N = 1752).



RESULTS of multiple regression analyses supported a hypothesized mediation model of these associations; both forms of victimization were positively associated with heavy drinking at T1 and marijuana use at T1 and T2, and negatively associated with school connectedness. Furthermore, school connectedness was negatively associated with both forms of substance use at T1 and T2, and partially mediated the effects of DV and SV victimization on heavy drinking at T1, and marijuana use at T1 and T2. These findings elucidate the importance of addressing intermediary cognitive processes such as perceptions of school connectedness in order to improve health and functional outcomes among high school victims of dating and sexual violence.

