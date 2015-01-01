Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the association between post-concussive symptomatology and heading in professional soccer players, overcoming the bias of self-reported exposure, we evaluated several clinical neuropsychiatric symptoms using questionnaires after a thorough objective follow-up of players heading-exposure throughout an entire season



METHODS: We collected heading data for all Israeli Premier League players for an entire season using a web-based platform for performance analysis, which enabled us to quantify the exact number of headers per player. Players filled questionnaires regarding post-concussion symptoms, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. We tested the association between the number of headers and each outcome using a negative binomial regression corrected for the hours played.



RESULTS: 159 players were included, of which 79 considered in the high heading exposure group (49%) defined as more than median number of headings (1.34 per game hour). Among players without any past head injury, those with higher heading exposure were less likely to suffer post-concussion symptoms compared to players with low heading exposure (RR per heading per hour=0.94, 95%CI [0.912;0.963]). Players with high heading exposure suffered less from depression symptoms (RR=0.98, 95%CI [0.961;0.997]), anxiety (RR=0.98, 95%CI [0.958;0.997]) and sleep disorders (RR=0.98, 95%CI [0.961;0.996]).



CONCLUSION: Professional soccer players with high heading rate do not display higher post-concussive symptomatology severity. Symptoms among players with low heading exposure might be explained by low resilience, possibly associated with an inferior heading technique. Alternatively, it can reflect heading avoidant behavior.

Language: en