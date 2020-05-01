Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Perioperative anxiety increases postoperative pain and the risk of complications in hospitalized children. Nonpharmacologic pain resources provided by Certified Child Life Specialists (CCLS) are a viable adjunct for pain management.



METHOD: A routine CCLS consult was implemented for patients admitted to the orthopedic service with traumatic lower extremity injuries requiring surgery. A retrospective chart review compared patients who did not receive a CCLS consult. Daily pain rating scores, total doses of opioid and nonopioid pain medication, number of physical therapy attempts, length of stay, and demographics were compared for both groups.



RESULTS: A clinically significant improvement was seen for decreased pain rating scores and opioid use after a routine CCLS consult was implemented.



DISCUSSION: Adopting a routine CCLS consult for children with unplanned admissions because of trauma reduces the number of opioids used, provides children with pain management resources, and promotes coping skills that may be used in the future.

