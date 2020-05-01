|
Citation
Weiner J, Zeno R, Thrane SE, Browning KK. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32651098
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Perioperative anxiety increases postoperative pain and the risk of complications in hospitalized children. Nonpharmacologic pain resources provided by Certified Child Life Specialists (CCLS) are a viable adjunct for pain management.
Language: en
Keywords
child life specialist; lower extremity trauma; Nonpharmacologic pain management; opioid crisis; pediatric orthopedics