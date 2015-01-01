SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Knopf A. Alc. Drug Abuse Wkly. 2020; 32(3): 6.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/adaw.32598

Fewer than one-third of youths receive addiction treatment after an opioid overdose, and only one in 54 receive pharmacotherapy (methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone), a study published in JAMA Pediatrics reports. The researchers urge interventions to link these youths to treatment after an overdose, and call for improving access to medications: methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone.


