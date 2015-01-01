Abstract

Mosquito repellents are widely used as varied forms in endemic areas infested with mosquitoes. Most vaporizers contain pyrethroid compounds. Children due to their exploratory nature and their mouthing stage are prone for ingestion and poisoning. Much of the reviewed literature pertaining to pyrethroids is related to neurological manifestations. Volatile solvents usually present in commercial formulations may also enhance pyrethroid toxicity. To the best of author's knowledge, liquid mosquito repellent vaporizer (LMRV) manifesting only as respiratory illness is uncommon, with this context, we report a two-year-old toddler with an accidental ingestion of LMRV leading to chemical pneumonitis.

