Abstract

The study aimed to identify the characteristics of suicide attempt survivors and their motives from their viewpoint and from the professionals' viewpoint in Hebron Governorate. To achieve this end, the study adopted the descriptive approach design using a 59-item questionnaire, which was appropriate to the exploratory nature of the research. The random purposive method was used which comprised of a sample size of 127 subjects. The findings showed that the participants experienced a high level of emotional and moral characteristics, whereas the economic, social and health characteristics were moderate. In light of the study results, the researchers report that there is a need to identify some of the characteristics and reasons that lead to suicide attempts and the most adopted methods used during the process of committing suicide.



Key words: Suicide attempts, motivations, survivors, Palestine.

Language: en