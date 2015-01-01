Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the trend of acute poisoning in terms of age group, gender, types of poisons and month wise distribution. Study Design: The retrospective study. Settings: Allied Hospital, Faisalabad Pakistan. Duration: During March, 2017 to February, 2018.



METHODology: It comprised data of all patients who presented to the Medical Emergency Department with acute poisoning. The patients' data was collected from Medical records and was documented on pre structured proforma.



RESULTS: A total of 964 cases of acute poisoning were studied of which 500 (51.86%) were female. Most of the patients aged 21-30 years (42.11%). Majority of poisoning cases (39%) were due to consumption of organophosphate, followed by household items (25%). Maximum cases presented in the months of September and October, 2017 and its rate was about 30.7%.



CONCLUSION: Youngsters (21-30 years) were inflicted more than any other age group and organophosphate was the most frequently used poison. Immediate steps should be taken to ban over the counter sale of such drugs that are used by public either intentionally or unintentionally resulting in poisoning.

