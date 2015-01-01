|
Kennedy-Turner K, Serbin LA, Stack DM, Dickson DJ, Ledingham JE, Schwartzman AE. Br. J. Criminol. 2020; 60(3): 537-558.
(Copyright © 2020, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
unavailable
Children from poor neighbourhoods showing early aggressive behaviour are at risk for criminal offending. The role of education as a mediator, neighbourhood disadvantage and aggression as moderators for criminal offending were examined in a lower-income, community sample (n = 3,521; 48% males), across a 40-year period from childhood to mid-adulthood. Educational attainment accounted for 15-59% of the effect from childhood risk factors. Aggression was found to be a moderator such that aggressive children with low education had the highest odds of criminal offending. A protective effect was found where aggressive children who managed to obtain more education had reduced odds of offending. Research conceptualizing education as a 'control' variable does not address its role in the processes leading to criminal offending.
Language: en