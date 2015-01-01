Abstract

Increased vehicle speed will affect the increase in reaction time and distance to stop and the increased possibility of errors that can be done by the driver. The most common cause of accidents faced by many countries is a high speed and exceeding permitted limits because they contribute to the problem of the number and number of fatalities of accident victims. Setting the maximum speed limit can reduce the risk of accidents. The higher the speed, the greater the stop distance needed, and the risk of accidents increases.





Kecepatan kendaraan yang meningkat akan berpengaruh terhadap peningkatan waktu reaksi dan jarak untuk berhenti serta meningkatnya kemungkinan kesalahan yang dapat dilakukan oleh pengemudi. Faktor penyebab kecelakaan yang paling sering dihadapi oleh banyak negara adalah kecepatan tinggi dan melebihi batas yang diijinkan karena ikut berkontribusi pada permasalahan jumlah dan kefatalan korban kecelakaan. Mengatur batas kecepatan maksimum dapat menurunkan resiko kecelakaan. Semakin tinggi kecepatan, maka semakin besar jarak berhenti yang dibutuhkan dan resiko kecelakaan semakin meningkat.

Language: en