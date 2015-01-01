Abstract

Driving at high speed has negative consequences, namely, the high number of accidents. Several factors have been considered as causes of the increasing severity of victims of traffic accidents, such as a human, vehicle, and environmental factors. The risky driving behavior factor is a factor that needs to be considered in traffic safety studies. This study aims to determine the probability model of speeding behavior based on several driver characteristics and their relationship to accident involvement. This study used a binary logistic regression method to determine the probability of driving behavior exceeding the speed limit and accident involvement. The results showed that the younger a person is, the higher the probability of breaking the maximum speed limit. Furthermore, driving experience also shows a similar trend, where the longer the driving experience of someone, the less likely it is to be involved in an accident. Directions for further research are also presented.

Berkendara dengan kecepatan tinggi mempunyai konsekuensi negatif, yaitu tingginya angka kecelakaan. Beberapa faktor telah dipertimbangkan sebagai penyebab dari peningkatan tingkat keparahan korban kecelakaan lalulintas. Faktor tersebut seperti faktor manusia, kendaraan, dan lingkungan. Faktor perilaku berkendara yang berbahaya, menjadi faktor yang perlu diperhatikan dalam kajian keselamatan lalulintas. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui model probabilitas pada perilaku speeding berdasarkan beberapa karakteristik pengendara, serta hubungannya dengan keterlibatan kecelakaan. Penelitian ini menggunakan metode regresi logistik biner untuk mengetahui probabilitas perilaku berkendara melebihi batas kecepatan dan keterlibatan kecelakaan. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa semakin muda usia seseorang, maka semakin tinggi probabilitasnya dalam melanggar batas kecepatan maksimum. Lebih lanjut diperlihatkan bahwa pengalaman mengemudi juga menunjukkan tren yang serupa. Pengalaman mengemudi seseroang, yang lebih lama akan memperkecil kemungkinan dalam keterlibatan kecelakaan. Arahan untuk penelitian selanjutnya juga ditampilkan.

