Kriswardhana W, Sulistyono S, Ervina I, Supriyanto D, Hayati NN, Wicaksono A, Mujanarko SW, Ramadhani RA. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(3): 149-158.
Model Probabilitas Perilaku Speeding dan Keterlibatan Kecelakaan Menggunakan Regresi Logistik Biner di Provinsi Jawa Timur
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
Driving at high speed has negative consequences, namely, the high number of accidents. Several factors have been considered as causes of the increasing severity of victims of traffic accidents, such as a human, vehicle, and environmental factors. The risky driving behavior factor is a factor that needs to be considered in traffic safety studies. This study aims to determine the probability model of speeding behavior based on several driver characteristics and their relationship to accident involvement. This study used a binary logistic regression method to determine the probability of driving behavior exceeding the speed limit and accident involvement. The results showed that the younger a person is, the higher the probability of breaking the maximum speed limit. Furthermore, driving experience also shows a similar trend, where the longer the driving experience of someone, the less likely it is to be involved in an accident. Directions for further research are also presented.
Language: en