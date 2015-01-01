|
Ramli MI, Yatmar H, Hustim M, Bellani E. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(3): 159-170.
Studi Perilaku Pengendara Kendaraan Bermotor Dalam Melampaui Batas Kecepatan Terhadap Potensi Resiko Terjadinya Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Pada Ruas Jalan Nasional di Kota Makassar
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
unavailable
The traffic accidents often occur due to the lack of awareness while driving. The variance reason such us undisciplined and unwise to be polite when driving is the main cause of crashes. Road safety is one of the important roles to support and to develop to the commonwealth. This research aims to investigate the potential risk of speeding on a national road in Makassar. The driver performance the speeding is more occurs in the midnight till dawn. The situation of drivers while speeding is conducted to make them arrived early to the destination. The respondents' preferences also show the speed of the vehicle through the national road is around 40 - 60 km/hour. It is still in normal speed requirement at least 60 km/hour.
Language: en