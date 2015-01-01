Abstract

Speeding is one of the risk factors for road traffic crashes and deaths, especially for vulnerable road users. Research shows that increasing vehicle speed by 1 km/h can increase 4% -5% of fatal crashes. However, several other studies show that crashes are caused more by speed dispersion than by average speed vehicles in the traffic. This study aims to determine the effect of speed limit violations on the rate of a motorcycle crash on the national road in Bandung City. Although the proportion of motorcycles that violates the speed limit is quite high (40%), it turns out the result of this study indicates that the rate of motorcycle crash does not seem to be affected by the proportion of motorcycle in the traffic that violates the speed limit. Crashes involving motorcycles are more prevalent in the highest flow period than in the free flow conditions where the proportion of motorcycle that violates the speed limit is the highest.





Mengendara dengan kecepatan tinggi merupakan salah satu faktor risiko penyebab kecelakaan lalu lintas dan kematian akibat kecelakaan lalu lintas, terutama pada kelompok pengguna jalan rentan. Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa peningkatan kecepatan kendaraan sebesar 1 km/jam dapat meningkatkan 4%-5% kecelakaan fatal. Namun beberapa penelitian lainnya menunjukkan bahwa kecelakaan lebih disebabkan oleh adanya variasi kecepatan di dalam arus dibanding kecepatan rata-rata kendaraan di dalam arus. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui pengaruh pelanggaran batas kecepatan terhadap tingkat kecelakaan sepeda motor di jalan nasional Kota Bandung. Walaupun proporsi sepeda motor yang melanggar batas kecepatan cukup tinggi (40%), ternyata hasil penelitian mengindikasikan bahwa tingkat kecelakaan sepeda motor tampaknya tidak dipengaruhi oleh proporsi sepeda motor di dalam arus yang melanggar batas kecepatan. Kecelakaan yang melibatkan sepeda motor justru lebih banyak terjadi pada kondisi arus tertinggi dalam satu hari dibanding pada kondisi arus lengang dimana proporsi sepeda motor yang melanggar batas kecepatan paling banyak.

