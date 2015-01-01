|
Kusumawati A, Ayuningtyas KNS, Ellizar E. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(3): 171-182.
Pengaruh Pelanggaran Batas Kecepatan Terhadap Tingkat Kecelakaan Sepeda Motor: Studi Kasus Jalan Nasional Kota Bandung
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)

Speeding is one of the risk factors for road traffic crashes and deaths, especially for vulnerable road users. Research shows that increasing vehicle speed by 1 km/h can increase 4% -5% of fatal crashes. However, several other studies show that crashes are caused more by speed dispersion than by average speed vehicles in the traffic. This study aims to determine the effect of speed limit violations on the rate of a motorcycle crash on the national road in Bandung City. Although the proportion of motorcycles that violates the speed limit is quite high (40%), it turns out the result of this study indicates that the rate of motorcycle crash does not seem to be affected by the proportion of motorcycle in the traffic that violates the speed limit. Crashes involving motorcycles are more prevalent in the highest flow period than in the free flow conditions where the proportion of motorcycle that violates the speed limit is the highest.
Language: en