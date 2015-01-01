|
Analisis Kecepetan Mengemudi di Jalan Raya dan Faktor Psikologis Yang Berperan Pada Perilaku Ngebut di Wilayah Jakarta dan Sekitarnya (Studi Kasus: Jalan Raya Bekasi)
Driving a vehicle above the speed limit is unsafe driving behavior that may cause the occurrence of an accident. Speed limitation can be one way to improve road safety. This study aims to get an illustration of speed limit violation committed by the drivers on the national road segment, and also to investigate the demographic and psychological factors that affect driver behavior in violating the speed limit as stated in the traffic regulation. Speed data collection was carried out at the Bekasi Raya national road in Bekasi, while the demographic and psychological data were collected using questionnaires through online methods. The result of speed measurement using Speed Gun to 30 motorcycles, 30 light vehicles, and 30 heavy vehicles, shows that there are no light or heavy vehicles that drive above the speed limit. Speeding behavior only is indicated by a little number of motorcyclists. From the online survey through the distribution of questionnaires to 102 motorcyclists, it was found that speeding behavior tends to be done when they are in a rush situation.
