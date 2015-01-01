|
Irmawati I, Nauly M, Anas MR. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(3): 196-205.
Pengaruh speeding pada pengendara sepeda motor di medan
Based on data and previous studies on the condition of the city of Medan. As a large city and the high accident rate. The purpose of this study is to study the effect of speed as a factor in the causes of traffic accidents. Which is related to the behavior of drivers in terrain cities, especially on national road sections with a specification's minimum 4/2 D. The location studied in six road sections that are considered to represent 14 road segments in accordance with the scope of the study area, namely the road (1) Jalan Industri, (2) Jalan Gagak Hitam, (3) Jalan Ngumban Surbakti, (4) Jalan Sisingamangaraja, (5) Jalan. Yos Sudarso, (6) Jalan A.H. Nasution. The analysis uses a t-test for a comparative test. Behavioral studies use a mixed design approach that is carried out in parallel, through FGD and on-line surveys (N = 200) using a scale that measures attitudes, beliefs, subjective norms of people around the driver, perceptions of the risk of speeding behavior and demographic questions. The results of the study show that there is an influence of the average speed of roads at the accident rate of national roads. The attitudes and beliefs of research participants tended to be opposed to 'speeding' behavior. Subjective norms of people around the driver as well as showed negative attitudes. Research participants also display high-impact perceptions of the likelihood of accidents caused by their 'speeding' behavior. Based on the regression analysis, it can be concluded that there is a meaningful relationship between participants' attitudes towards' speeding 'and subjective norms (attitudes and beliefs of the surrounding environment towards' speeding'.
Language: en