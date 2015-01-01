Abstract

Kamsebtibcar Lantas or secure, safety, orderliness, and fluency of traffic are made in support of road safety actions reporting on traffic due to the lack of public knowledge about the importance of using self-protection tools that have been determined in traffic law number 22 of 2009 concerning traffic and road transport. By using this program, you can find out the relationship between the factors that cause accidents. From those collected from various regions in East Java, taken from 2016 to 2018. The data obtained can be processed using data mining techniques. This technique works by using a pattern that is a reference for decision making. By using the Fp-Growth algorithm that works with the data tree system to find out the patterns of reporting activities that are happening, this pattern is determined by two parameters, namely support (support value) and confidence (certainty value). With this system, it can help the parties concerned to improve facilities in various Kamseltibcar Lantas reporting activities.





Kamsebtibcar lantas atau keamanan, keselamatan, ketertiban, dan kelancaran lalu lintas dibuat dalampedalam mendukung pelaporan aksi keselamatan jalan pada lalu lintas yang dikarenakan minimnya pengetahuan masyarakat tentang pentingnya penggunaan alat perlindungan diri yang telah ditentukan pada undang-undang nomor 22 tahun 2009 tentang lalu lintas dan angkutan jalan. Dengan menggunakan program ini dapat mengetahui hubungan antara faktor-faktor penyebab kecelakaan. Data yang dikumpulkan dari berbagai daerah yang ada di wilayah Jawa Timur diambil pada tahun 2016 sampai dengan 2018. Data yang telah didapat dapat diolah menggunakan teknik data mining. Teknik ini berfungsi dengan menggunakan pola yang menjadi acuan untuk penentuan keputusan. Dengan menggunakan algoritma Fp-Growth yang bekerja dengan sistem data tree untuk mengetahui pola kegiatan pelaporan kamsebticar lalu lintas yang sedang terjadi, pola ini ditentukan dengan dua parameter, yaitu support (nilai penunjang) dan confidence (nilai kepastian). Dengan sistem ini dapat membantu pihak yang berkaitan untuk meningkatkan fasilitas dalam berbagai kegiatan pelaporan Kamseltibcar Lantas.

