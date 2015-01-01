|
Hayati NN, Suartini NN, Wicaksono A, Fibriani I, Firmansyah M, Sulistyono S. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 1-10.
Evaluasi pelaporan Kamseltibcar Lantas dalam mendukung pelaporan dekade aksi keselamatan jalan
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
unavailable
Kamsebtibcar Lantas or secure, safety, orderliness, and fluency of traffic are made in support of road safety actions reporting on traffic due to the lack of public knowledge about the importance of using self-protection tools that have been determined in traffic law number 22 of 2009 concerning traffic and road transport. By using this program, you can find out the relationship between the factors that cause accidents. From those collected from various regions in East Java, taken from 2016 to 2018. The data obtained can be processed using data mining techniques. This technique works by using a pattern that is a reference for decision making. By using the Fp-Growth algorithm that works with the data tree system to find out the patterns of reporting activities that are happening, this pattern is determined by two parameters, namely support (support value) and confidence (certainty value). With this system, it can help the parties concerned to improve facilities in various Kamseltibcar Lantas reporting activities.
Language: en