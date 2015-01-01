|
Hidayati N, Erwanda A. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 11-20.
Analisis perilaku lalu lintas pengguna jalan di sekitar simpang Gendengan
This study focused on the behavior of road user (biker/rider), especially around the Gendengan Intersection in Surakarta. This study aims to determine the types of violations, the causes, and effects that occur around the intersection. The primary data used are observation data of violations and questionnaires of 400 respondents. This study also uses data of traffic accidents and violations from the SATLANTAS of Surakarta Police and the IRSMS of KORLANTAS POLRI. The analysis refers to Law No.22 of 2009. Based on the Police data analysis, there are 87.98% of violations in Surakarta related to driver behavior, while using the primary data it was found around 48.32%. Lack of awareness of orderly traffic causes the driver to ignore his safety. This can be seen from the percentage of respondents who answered YES greater than NO happening in almost all violation types. Traffic violations can be a major factor in traffic accidents. Therefore, the implementation of strict rules needs to be done for those who violate, either in the form of fines or imprisonment.
