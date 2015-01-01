Abstract

This study focused on the behavior of road user (biker/rider), especially around the Gendengan Intersection in Surakarta. This study aims to determine the types of violations, the causes, and effects that occur around the intersection. The primary data used are observation data of violations and questionnaires of 400 respondents. This study also uses data of traffic accidents and violations from the SATLANTAS of Surakarta Police and the IRSMS of KORLANTAS POLRI. The analysis refers to Law No.22 of 2009. Based on the Police data analysis, there are 87.98% of violations in Surakarta related to driver behavior, while using the primary data it was found around 48.32%. Lack of awareness of orderly traffic causes the driver to ignore his safety. This can be seen from the percentage of respondents who answered YES greater than NO happening in almost all violation types. Traffic violations can be a major factor in traffic accidents. Therefore, the implementation of strict rules needs to be done for those who violate, either in the form of fines or imprisonment.





Penelitian ini difokuskan pada perilaku berlalu lintas pengendara di jalan, khususnya di sekitar Simpang Gendengan Surakarta. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui tipe-tipe pelanggaran, penyebab dan dampak pelanggaran yang terjadi di sekitar simpang tersebut. Data primer yang digunakan adalah data pengamatan lapangan dan kuesioner dari 400 responden. Penelitian ini juga menggunakan data kecelakaan dan pelanggaran lalu lintas dari Satlantas Polresta Surakarta dan IRSMS KORLANTAS POLRI. Analisis mengacu pada Undang-Undang No.22 Tahun 2009. Berdasarkan hasil analisis data Kepolisian diperoleh 87,98% tipe pelanggaran di Surakarta berkaitan dengan perilaku pengemudi, sedangkan dari data primer diperoleh sebesar 48,32%. Kurangnya kesadaran akan tertib berlalu lintas menyebabkan pengemudi pengabaikan keselamatannya. Hal ini terlihat dari prosentase responden yang menjawab Ya lebih besar dari Tidak terjadi hampir pada semua tipe pelanggaran. Pelanggaran lalu lintas dapat menjadi faktor utama kecelakaan lalu lintas. Oleh karena itu, penerapan aturan yang ketat perlu dilakukan bagi yang melanggar, baik berupa hukuman denda atau penjara.

Language: en