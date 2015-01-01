Abstract

Red Light Running (RLR) is the leading cause of traffic accidents at signal intersections in various countries, including Indonesia. The main reason is the existence of conflicts caused by drivers' behavioral factors who are not obedient or understand about signaling operations. RLR is the most dangerous driver's behavior in a signal intersection, where the driver fails to comply with signaling rules at the intersection so that the conflict occurs. To assess the behavior of the RLR, the first step is to identify the signaled intersections that are most prone to accidents. This is needed to eliminate the location of study or handling due to limited time and costs. The methodology used to determine accident-prone locations is based on the Highway Safety Improvement Program in the Highway Safety Manual (HSM, 2010), namely the planning component consisting of data collection and identification of accident-prone areas in signal intersections. Using accident data of 2013-2015, and by combining three methods of analysis such as frequency, accident rate, and equivalent property damage only methods, then three most accident-prone signal intersections are determined and prioritized for in-depth study of RLR behavior analysis.





Red Light Running (RLR) adalah penyebab utama kecelakaan lalu lintas pada simpang bersinyal di berbagai negara termasuk Indonesia. Penyebab utamanya adalah adanya konflik yang diakibatkan oleh faktor perilaku pengemudi yang tidak patuh atau paham tentang pengoperasian persinyalan. RLR merupakan perilaku pengemudi yang paling berbahaya pada simpang bersinyal, dimana pengemudi gagal mematuhi peraturan persinyalan pada simpang sehingga konflik terjadi. Untuk mengkaji perilaku pada RLR perlu dilakukan langkah awal yaitu identifikasi simpang bersinyal yang paling rawan terhadap kecelakaan. Hal ini diperlukan untuk mengeliminasi lokasi kajian atau penanganan akibat keterbatasan waktu dan biaya. Metodologi yang digunakan untuk penentuan lokasi rawan kecelakaan dilakukan mengacu pada Highway Safety Improvement Program di dalam Highway Safety Manual (HSM, 2010), yaitu planning component yang terdiri dari pengumpulan data dan identifikasi daerah rawan kecelakaan pada simpang bersinyal. Menggunakan data kecelakaan tahun 2013-2015 dengan mengombinasikan tiga metode analisis yaitu metode frekuensi, tingkat kecelakaan dan ekuivalensi kerugian harta benda (EPDO) ditentukan tiga simpang bersinyal yang paling rawan kecelakaan dan diprioritaskan untuk dilakukan kajian mendalam terhadap perilaku pelanggaran RLR.

Language: en