Abstract

Accidents within rider and pedestrian are increased during the last five years period. Conflict street users occur due to factors such as behavior and facility available. This research aims to analyze rider behavior and its influence on the pedestrian-motorcycle accident. The research location is North Sulawesi Province, with the distribution of the questionnaire. Accident data reference is used to evaluate factors that influence the accident. Research result shows differences and similarity judgment for rider behavior in urban dan rural area. Majority choice show rider understanding of aspects in reducing the number of accidents. Differences in the location have a different facility available and the use of traffic lines for rider and pedestrian. Although it is not a majority, a choice against factors to reduce accidents can be fatal to the user. However, this option needs further research related to factors to influence such a choice. It is crucial to put safety pedestrian and rider into priority by strong regulation.





Kecelakaan yang melibatkan pejalan kaki dan sepeda motor meningkat dalam kurun waktu lima tahun terakhir. Konflik pengguna jalan terjadi disebabkan berbagai faktor seperti perilaku dan ketersediaan fasilitas. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk menganalisa perilaku pengendara dan pengaruhnya terhadap kecelakaan pejalan kaki-sepeda motor. Lokasi penelitian di provinsi Sulawesi Utara dengan metode penyebaran kuisioner. Rujukan data kecelakaan digunakan untuk mengevaluasi faktor yang mempengaruhi terjadinya kecelakaan. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan adanya perbedaan dan persamaan penilaian yang menggambarkan perilaku pengendara di area perkotaan dan perdesaan. Mayoritas penilaian menunjukkan pemahaman terhadap aspek-aspek yang dapat mengurangi kecelakaan. Perbedaan lokasi kecelakaan memiliki perbedaan fasilitas yang tersedia dan penggunaan jalur lalu lintas bagi pengendara dan pejalan kaki. Meskipun bukan mayoritas pilihan tapi pertentangan akan faktor untuk mengurangi kecelakaan dapat berakibat fatal. Namun hal ini perlu diteliti lebih lanjut faktor yang mempengaruhi pilihan tersebut. Penting sekali untuk mulai mengutamakan keselamatan pejalan kaki dan pengendara sepeda motor dengan peraturan yang tegas.

Language: en