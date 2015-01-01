|
Makalew FP, Widodo B, Ramli MI. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 32-44.
Pengaruh perilaku pengendara terhadap kecelakaan pejalan kaki-sepeda motor
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
Accidents within rider and pedestrian are increased during the last five years period. Conflict street users occur due to factors such as behavior and facility available. This research aims to analyze rider behavior and its influence on the pedestrian-motorcycle accident. The research location is North Sulawesi Province, with the distribution of the questionnaire. Accident data reference is used to evaluate factors that influence the accident. Research result shows differences and similarity judgment for rider behavior in urban dan rural area. Majority choice show rider understanding of aspects in reducing the number of accidents. Differences in the location have a different facility available and the use of traffic lines for rider and pedestrian. Although it is not a majority, a choice against factors to reduce accidents can be fatal to the user. However, this option needs further research related to factors to influence such a choice. It is crucial to put safety pedestrian and rider into priority by strong regulation.
Language: en