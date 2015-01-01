|
Rahmani H, Gazali A, Jarkawi J, Ramli MI. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 45-55.
Analisis hubungan kecepatan terhadap kecelakaan lalu-lintas di kota Banjarmasin
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
Many factors cause traffic accidents where the driving speed is one of the main causes, and this is known from several studies conducted in universities in the city of Banjarmasin, which chronologically the accident events mostly stated that the vehicles involved in the accident were driven at high speed. The results of recording the speed on the road segment studied violations exceeding the speed limit that is at night before dawn, and this applies to almost all types of vehicles in both directions of the lane at that time the traffic volume decreases. The majority of respondents think that high speed "speeding" is very likely 88.40% resulting in accidents that injure others and themselves. Regarding speed restrictions on all road segments to reduce accidents to the perpetrators, respondents said 83.99% were subject to sanctions, and argued that the potential consequences of behavior beyond the speed limit were very harmful and dangerous, 71.7%. And the main cause of motorists doing "speeding" is to reach their destination on time and even faster, 79.7%.
